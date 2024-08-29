EXCLUSIVE CLIP: Gina Torres stars in Disney Jr.'s 'Kindergarten: The Musical'

On The Red Carpet has an EXCLUSIVE clip featuring Gina Torres in Disney Jr.'s newest series "Kindergarten: The Musical"

LOS ANGELES -- Disney Jr. recently released the trailer for its newest animated show, "Kindergarten: The Musical."

Now, On The Red Carpet has an exclusive clip featuring Gina Torres ("9-1-1: Lone Star) as Kindergarten teacher Ms. Moreno.

Image from Disney Jr.'s "Kindergarten: The Musical," premiering this Tuesday, September 3, on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel with 10 episodes available on Disney+ next day. Disney Jr.

"Kindergarten: The Musical" "follows 5-year-old Berti and her new friends as they navigate the experiences that come with starting school for the first time and features big fantastical Broadway-style song and dance numbers that provide a peek into the kids' imaginations."

The cast also includes Andrea Rosa Guzman as Berti, Zander Chin as Radish, Leah Newman as Rose, Shyam Balasubramanian as Tej, Tandi Fomukong as Abigail, Kailen Jude as Kenji, Randy Perrine as Jamil and Alice Halsey as Kat and Ellie.

The series was created by Charlton Pettus (current touring guitarist, producer and co-writer for "Tears for Fears") and Michelle Lewis ("Doc McStuffins"), who wrote songs for the show alongside Kay Hanley and Dan Petty.

Image from "Kindergarten: The Musical," premiering this Tuesday, September 3, on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel with 10 episodes available on Disney+ next day. Disney Jr.

"Kindergarten: The Musical" premieres this Tuesday, September 3, on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel with 10 episodes available on Disney+ next day.

