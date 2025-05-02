Raymond Santana, member of 'Exonerated Five,' has new mission, hoping to serve NYC's District 8

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The June primary is a month away with several key races to keep an eye on, and there's a City Council race that's heating up by the day.

Raymond Santana recently announced his candidacy for District 8.

His name may sound familiar. He was once one of five teens wrongfully convicted, whose name was dubbed in headlines as the "Central Park Five," tied to the Central Park jogger rape case in 1989.

The charges were vindicated, and as a member of the now "Exonerated Five," he now has high hopes to serve New Yorkers in the chambers of City Hall.

Eyewitness News Phil Taitt met with him in Harlem, at a place that holds deep meaning for him.

Taitt: We're back at PS 117 where you attended as a young boy. It's your first time back. What's going through your mind right now?

Santana: It's emotional, it takes me back to being that 14-year-old kid before the night of April 19,1989, where my life changes forever.

Taitt: Do you remember the last day you spent at this school?

Santana: Yeah, the last night I get arrested of April 19, we were at school.

It's been three decades since Santana set his eyes on his former Harlem junior high school. April 19, 1989, would be his last day there. He was one of five teens arrested, found guilty and jailed for a high-profile assault and rape in Central Park -- a crime they did not commit.

"To come this far, I never imagined this," Santana said. "I never thought this would be possible. As a 14-year-old kid, that five- to 10-year prison sentence wasn't just a prison sentence, it was a death sentence."

Santana, a national social justice advocate, has a new mission back in his old stomping grounds. He's placing his bid for Council District 8, rather, the place he calls home.

"When I look at the conditions, the trash in the street, the homelessness, the mental health, the lack of affordable housing... for me, it hits home," Santana said.

As he hit the pavement campaigning, Eyewitness News cameras were rolling as neighbors were quite vocal on what they want to see on their doorstep.

"More affordable housing because there's not enough. I would like to see more youth programs for the kids, and stuff for the elderly, senior citizens, because they need help getting to and from," said one woman.

For others, Santana's presence spoke volumes.

"That's what's up, I can't believe this," another woman said. "Try, that's all we can do. I wish you luck. You got my vote."

If Santana is able to fend off a tough and crowded field of candidates, he would join someone he knows all too well, already serving New Yorkers, "Exonerated Five" member, and now City Councilman Yusef Salaam.

"Here we are in our 50s," Santana said. "It's a whole new battle, but its still the same fight."

Taitt: What would this win do for this 14-year-old boy, who was unfortunately arrested, wrongfully convicted and spent seven years behind bars?

Santana: It's a full circle moment. Because now I come to fight and do a service for the community. It would mean a lot for the 14-year-old boy whose life was snatched away from him but replaced with something different. Purpose. I think that 14-year-old kid is proud of me right now because I stand in the purpose and I'm doing the work every day.

While Santana eyes the political seat, he has quite the challenge ahead.

There are many democratic candidates vying for the coveted District 8 seat, including Elsie Encarnacion, Wilfredo Lopez, Clarisa Alayeto, Nicholas Reyes and Rosa Diaz.

----------

