Eyewitness News gets behind the scenes look at the Radio City Rockettes

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- When you think about the Rockettes, a few things immediately come to mind including their high kicks and flawless precision.

But also the tradition that comes with being one of the most well-known dance tropes in the world.

Joelle Garguilo went behind the scenes to see what it takes to join the kick line and perform up to four shows a day.

For nearly a century, The Rockettes have dazzled audiences and been a cornerstone of New York City's holiday tradition.

When you step inside the stage door, you'll find a place where dreams become a reality both on and off the stage.

This is the 99th year of this institution.

"To see such a history of strong women, and know that we're inspiring young women to never give up on anything," Miranda Lebar said.

Miranda Lebar is a Radio City Rockette who like many of the Rockettes, before she was kicking across the famed Radio City stage, she was sitting in the audience with wide eyes and big dreams.

"So my family had the Christmas tradition of always coming in to see the Christmas spectacular. Every year, that was our tradition, and every year, when I came to see the Rockettes, it was just so inspiring watching them on stage. I would sit there going, Oh, I hope one day I can be a Rockette," Lebar said.

"It truly is the most magical and special job in the world," Lebar said.

Their first stop on the tour was the rehearsal space where they met up with Lebar's younger sister Amarisa who is also a Rockette.

"How many people get to say that they get to live out their dream with their sister?" Amarisa said.

"it's really special because we grew up dancing together every day, just constantly pushing each other to be better," Lebar said.

Then Joelle learned a few steps in a routine with a dance lesson before heading to the dressing room.

"The show is very intense, it's a lot on your body with 200 kicks per show and four shows a day rehearsing 6 days a week 6 hours a day for 6 weeks leading up to the start of the Christmas Spectacular so that we can have our stamina built up and ready to go," Lebar said.

"We have 9 costume changes one of them is as quick as 78 seconds, it's like learning a whole other show just for your backstage choreography," Lebar said.

As Lebar heads to the stage, you can't help but feel the magic, as the curtain rises, somewhere in those seats another child is dreaming just as she did.

"Do you have a message to any little kids there who, you know, idolize the Rockettes?" Garguilo asked.

"It is not out of reach. My message is to keep working hard, keep dreaming big, because it can happen. This is my dream come true," Lebar said.

