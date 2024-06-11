Eyewitness News thanks Sandy Kenyon for remarkable career at WABC-TV

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Call it a "sendoff" for Sandy!

A couple hundred current and former WABC-TV employees and friends celebrated and thanked Sandy Kenyon Monday night, for the nearly 20 years he's been with Eyewitness News covering entertainment and so much more.

Sandy, who helped select and bring in our new entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo, will serve as a tactical resource for Debra OConnell, president, Networks and TV Business Operations, Disney Entertainment Television, and report to Chad Matthews, president, ABC Owned Television Stations.

He will work closely with OTV entertainment reporting teams to develop and implement strategies aimed at enhancing coverage and reach.

ALSO WATCH | A celebration of Sandy Kenyon's remarkable career

As Sandy Kenyon enters a new, off-camera role at the ABC station group, he sat down with David Novarro to reflect on his epic career.

Monday night's heartfelt "be well" included Sandy talking from the heart about his two decades at WABC-TV, and the people he won't forget.

Eyewitness News won't forget Sandy either.

