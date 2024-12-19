FAA bans drones from flying in parts of NJ until mid-January due to 'special security reasons'

The FAA ban comes amid ongoing drone sightings in New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The FAA banned drone operations in several areas of New Jersey until January 17 without special permission from the government due to "special security reasons."

The temporary flight restrictions (TFR) have been implemented in the following locations starting December 18, 2024 until January 17, 2025: Hamilton, Bridgewater, Cedar Grove, North Brunswick, Metuchen, Evesham, Camden, Gloucester City, Westampton, South Brunswick, Edison, Branchburg, Sewaren, Jersey City, Harrison, Elizabeth, Bayonne, Winslow, Burlington, Clifton, Hancocks Bridge, Kearny.

The restrictions say no unmanned aircraft systems can operate within 1 nautical miles of the airspace specified in each NOTAM, including from the ground up to 400 feet. 400 feet is the altitude at which recreational drones are allowed to operate under FAA rules.

The previously issued TFRs for Bedminster and Picatinny Arsenal remain in place.

The NOTAM says the government may use "deadly force" against the drones if they pose an "imminent security threat." Pilots who fail to abide by these restrictions can be "intercepted, detained, and interviewed by the law enforcement/security personnel." The FAA can also take administrative action including imposing civil penalties and suspend/revoke the airmen certificate as well as pursue criminal charges.

This ban comes after Sunday's press briefing where an FAA official said there have "without a doubt" been drones flying over New Jersey, pointing to the fact that there are nearly a million drones are registered in the U.S.

The TFR will be communicated to pilots and drone operators through a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions). TFRs are also displayed in FAA resources for drone pilots on applications like Low Altitude Authorization And Notification Capability (LAANC) and B4UFLY App-an app designed for recreational drone flyers.

TFR list can be found here: https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr2/list.html

North Jersey drone expert Mike Innella weighs in on drone sightings causing concern around New York and New Jersey.

