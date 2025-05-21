FAA cuts flights in and out of Newark airport amid delays, air traffic controller shortage

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- After weeks of flight delays and multiple air traffic control outages at Newark Airport, the FAA is reducing the number of flights by about 25 percent.

Fewer planes will be in the skies above Newark Liberty International Airport for the time being.

The FAA says airlines have agreed to cut the number of flights to 28 arrivals and 28 departures an hour until June 15.

This move is a way for the FAA to alleviate some of the pressure at the airport, which has dealt with multiple system blackouts in recent weeks.

Officials say aging technology is a factor as well as the nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers.

"People would be surprised to know Newark's not alone. Most Americans walk around with more computing power in their pocket than air traffic controllers have at the ready," Nick Daniels President of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, said.

This comes right before what's expected to be a record breaking Memorial day travel weekend.

AAA estimates about 45 million people will travel between Thursday and Monday and 3.6 million will be flying.

Julian Kheel, the CEO of Points Path, says travelers are altering their plans in light of recent events.

"Travelers have definitely gone out of their way to avoid Newark Airport and choose one of the other options if it fits their travel plans. And I do recommend that if you have travel in or through Newark, contact your airline," Julian Kheel Points Path CEO said.

If you havent done so already, it might be a good time to book those flights.

According to the bureau of labor statistic, prices of flights in April were 8 percent less than the same time last year.

But Kheel says there could be some hesitation among those thinking about traveling.

"I think people do consider or whether safety is an issue at Newark. I do think Newark is a safe airport to fly in and out of. The FAA does make sure that they provide redundant backups systems as well as redundant controllers So if you are worried about the safety, I think you're safe flying in and out. But you may not get there on time," Kheel said.

After June 15, the number of flights will increase by 34 arrivals and 34 departures an hour.

This will be in place until October 25.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.