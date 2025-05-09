Gottheimer to call for ATC system reform after Newark Airport cancellations and delays

Congressman Josh Gottheimer is set to ask for more changes on Friday.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer is set to ask for more changes on Friday.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer is set to ask for more changes on Friday.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer is set to ask for more changes on Friday.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Friday morning, there were 27 cancellations and delays at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer will hold a press conference on Friday to demand quick action to fix the air traffic control crisis that has triggered the travel disruptions we've been seeing for days.

This comes after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a plan for sweeping upgrades to America's air traffic control system.

"We are on it. We are going to fix it. We are going to build a brand new system for all of you and your families and the American people," Duffy said.

The plan, which could take three to four years to complete, includes fiber, wireless, and satellite technology.

But the upgrades would have to be done while still using the old system.

The proposed plan would cost around $15 billion to complete.

It would first need to be approved by Congress.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.