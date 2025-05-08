ATC improvements to be announced after Newark Airport cancellations, Duffy says

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Liberty International Airport started the day on Thursday with 17 cancellations.

It was an improvement after experiencing 42 canceled departures on Wednesday.

The FAA is now announcing immediate steps to fix the problems causing these cancellations and delays.

That includes expanding and upgrading its telecommunications connection lines that feed radar data from New York to the Philadelphia Tracon facility.

That's where controllers handle Newark's aircraft arrivals and departures.

The FAA also stated it is in the process of strengthening its pipeline of air traffic controllers staffing at the Philadelphia Tracon facility.

Delays and cancellations have plagued Newark Airport as the FAA slowed the rate of arrivals to work on the equipment and staffing issues.

The staffing shortages worsened when several air traffic controllers took trauma leave after they lost radar and communications with planes packed with passengers for more than a minute last Monday.

"It's a very long time not to have comms and even a longer time not to have radar," said Michael McCormick, a certified flight controller.

"The air traffic control system that we use today is anywhere from 25 to 50 years old. We have copper wires, not fiber," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Duffy has said he hopes the situation in Newark will improve by summer, when an ongoing runway construction project is scheduled for completion.

The transportation secretary is expected to reveal more details on a broader multibillion-dollar plan for long-overdue upgrades to the nation's air traffic control system at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

