Newark Airport cancellations persist as United offers flight changes for free

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Wednesday at Newark Liberty International Airport had a promising start without a delay program in place for the first time in days.

However, 40 cancellations were already in place.

NewsCopter 7 reporter John Del Giorno said that the cancellations were likely to keep delays at a minimum so flights like the one he spotted could get on their way quickly.

Meantime, United Airlines is letting customers change flights for free.

The Chicago-based airline, which has a major hub at Newark, announced that passengers with travel plans to or from Newark through May 17, 2025, are eligible for a "flexibility" waiver that will allow them to reschedule flights without any change fees or fare differences, so long as tickets were purchased on or prior to May 4.

United said free flight changes only apply to new flights in the same cabin that are leaving and arriving within two days before or after the original travel dates and between the original cities of travel, or Philadelphia or New York.

This is the second waiver announcement from United, following an initial waiver that applied to tickets purchased on or before April 29 for trips scheduled between May 1 and 5.

To ease the travel problems plaguing the airport, the FAA is working to bring in air traffic control supervisors from all over the country.

The problems all began when an outage at Newark Liberty International Airport last Monday caused air traffic control computer screens to go dark for roughly 60 to 90 seconds, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the incident told ABC News. It prevented the controllers from talking to aircraft during this time as well.

A fried piece of copper wire sparked the temporary radar and communications blackout for air traffic controllers, sources say.

In the air traffic control recordings obtained by ABC News, you can hear an air traffic controller telling pilots that "approach lost all the radars. Three of the four radar screens went black and they have no frequency."

Following the outage, several controllers went on medical leave, calling the experience a traumatic event. The controllers are entitled to at least 45 days away from the job and must be evaluated by a doctor before they can return to work.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy is expected to announce some initiatives this week and is meeting with the airlines serving Newark Airport. Another plan is to keep controllers who are close to retirement on the job a little longer.

"These are best-equipped controllers that we have, so I've offered them a 20% upfront bonus of their salary to get them to stay on the job and not retire," Duffy said.

"Our antiquated air traffic control system is affecting our workforce," the FAA said in a statement Monday. "As Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said, we must get the best safety technology in the hands of controllers as soon as possible. We are working to ensure the current telecommunications equipment is more reliable in the New York area by establishing a more resilient and redundant configuration with the local exchange carriers. In addition, we are updating our automation system to improve resiliency."

Runway construction is another problem that has left the airport with just one to use at times.

Lawmakers are calling for immediate upgrades, staffing improvements and a review of the problems.

"So, the Port Authority should immediately look at it, as I know they have in the past, and put together an exact report of what they believe they need," said Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

Newark's struggles also come just as the TSA steps up security. At 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, the deadline to have a Real ID went into effect.

(ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

