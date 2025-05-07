DHS begins enforcing REAL ID requirement to board domestic flights

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The Department of Homeland Security has begun enforcing Real ID requirements for travel on domestic flights.

The initiative had faced several delays over recent years.

However, federal officials sought to reassure those who aren't in compliance yet that they can still travel.

In New Jersey, just 19 percent of residents are in compliance with the order.

For travelers at Newark Liberty Interantional Airport that have already acquired their new ID cards, they're hoping TSA enforcement doesn't slow things down even more.

Travelers who dont have a REAL ID, passport or other federally recognized documentation will likely have to go to a different line and face additional security to board a domestic.

Other forms of acceptable ID inckude a U.S. passport, a global entry card, a Department of Defense ID or a permanent resident card.

In the months leading up to this deadline, many people have been scrambling to get appointments.

If you dont have a form of REAL ID, officials say you will still be able to fly but you should plan for an extra hour at the airport to go through extra security.

Another potential hurdle as delays and cancellations mount at Newark Airport.

Staffing shortages, equipment outages and runway construction have been to blame for the ongoing travel woes these last several days.

Air traffic controllers lost radar and communications with planes packed with passengers for about a minite last monday.

Controllers couldn't see, hear, or talk to all arriving and departing planes.

Duffy announcement Thursday

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is expected to announce plans this week to make air traffic control safer to prevent outages.

Meanwhile, Newark Airport has issued a travel advisory urging people to get to the airport early as REAL id enforcement begins.

Many people who Eyewitness News spoke with one day before the deadline either had no idea what a REAL ID is or didn't care about getting one.

"Every time I travel, I use my passport to travel," one traveler said.

At the Motor Vehicle Commission in North Bergen, there was a long line, but not for people getting a REAL ID.

"Yeah I ain't got time. I just renewed my passport, so that's all I need," another traveler said.

