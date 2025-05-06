Tri-State scrambles to be REAL ID ready before Wednesday's deadline

CeFaan Kim reports from North Bergen, New Jersey, with more on the low compliance rates among residents in the Garden State.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- At midnight on Tuesday, the deadline to have a Real ID goes into effect.

After years of pushing it back, the Department of Homeland Security is set to enforce the deadline.

However, federal officials sought to reassure those who aren't in compliance yet that they will still be able to travel.

And is also good news for people in New Jersey, which has some of the lowest compliance rates in the nation.

Many people who Eyewitness News spoke with one day before the deadline either had no idea what a REAL ID is or didn't care about getting one.

"Every time I travel, I use my passport to travel," one traveler said.

At the Motor Vehicle Commission in North Bergen, there was a long line, but not for people getting a REAL ID.

"Yeah I ain't got time. I just renewed my passport, so that's all I need," another traveler said.

At Newark Liberty Airport, TSA Director Thomas Carter says there is a plan in place starting at midnight to help with the security process at the airport.

"I think a lot of delays that have happened in this process over the years kinda gave people a sense of security that, oh, it might be delayed again," Carter said.

New Jersey has one of the lowest rates of REAL ID compliance at 19 percent.

Although it has one of the highest rates of passport holders at 80 percent, which counts as a form of a REAL ID.

In New York, there's a 45 percent compliance rate for REAL IDs.

Connecticut has 73 percent compliance.

If you do not have some form of a REAL ID, TSA officials say it will add an extra 30 minutes to your trip to get through security.

"The people who are not real ID compliant can rest assured and they can take a deep breath. They will still be able to process through the TSA checkpoint. They just need to bake in a little extra time into their journey and anticipate that they will be subjected to some enhanced screening processes." Carter said.

"We recognize that this is a security issue. Congress has had many, many years to reevaluate it and decide if they wanted to change the law or to stop it, and the Biden administration chose that it should go into place on May 7. And we intend to follow the law," Kristi Noem said.

Part of the reason why so many in New Jersey haven't gotten a REAL ID is because securing an appointment at the MVC has been a struggle.

TSA officials say that midnight is the start of phase 1 of enforcement, and the least restrictive phase.

As time goes on, the process will intensify, and eventually, there will be an absolute requirement to have some REAL ID to fly.

