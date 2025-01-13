Family fears 95-year-old grandmother died in Eaton Fire: 'We just want to know"

A family is reeling with the uncertainty of whether their 95-year-old grandmother is dead after the Eaton Fire tore through her Altadena home.

Dalyce Kelley had dropped off her grandmother, Dalyce Curry, at home around midnight. Curry, known as "Momma D," was exhausted after spending a full day in the hospital.

Kelley, who is her grandmother's part-time caregiver, had to take care of other family members and left for the evening. Kelley, like thousands of others, didn't think the fire - which had sparked just hours earlier, would turn into the monster it would become.

Dalyce Curry, known as "Momma D," is seen surrounded by family. Dalyce Kelley

Dalyce woke up to a text alert that power had gone out at her grandmother's house and she rushed to the smoke-filled Altadena area first thing to check on Momma D.

"I'm sorry your grandmother's property is gone. It totally burned down," an officer said when she reached a barricade. He suggested Kelley check the Pasadena Civic Center where displaced residents were being sent.

Momma D has not been seen since that night.

By Friday, Kelley was escorted by a member of the national guard to her home.

"It was total devastation," Dalyce said. "Everything was gone except her blue Cadillac."

Mamma D was part of Old Black Hollywood in the 1950s, acting for decades.

Dalyce Curry, known as "Momma D," has been missing and feared dead since the Eaton Fire.

She was an extra in iconic films like "The 10 Commandments", "Blues Brothers" and "Lady Sings the Blues".

Despite being 95 years old, her granddaughters say she still had plenty of life to live.

"She was very active, you would not think she was 95," granddaughter Loree Beamer-Wilkinson said.

Kelley is still praying for a miracle, but fears the worse.

"Honestly we don't feel very hopeful that she's still here with us."