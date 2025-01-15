Family and friends mourn 14-year-old boy stabbed to death on his way to school

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Family and friends came together on Tuesday in the Bronx to pay their respects to a 14-year-old boy who was killed on his way to school on Jan. 5.

They marched for Caleb Rijos who promised to provide for his family someday.

"His dream was to be a football player. He said he wants to take care of us when he grows up. He was a beautiful boy," said Rijos' grandmother, Carmen Aponte.

They cried for the teen who was innocently walking to school when he was stabbed in the heart and lungs in the Bronx last Friday.

"He was loved by his classmates. Everybody loved Caleb. He was so special," said Rijos' aunt, Amarilis Rijos.

More than a hundred braved the cold to honor the freshman football player who was full of dreams.

"He was a very kind kid, never did anything wrong. Always smiling. Had a good time," said teammate Lamir Davis.

Rijos reportedly called his father to say he could not breathe.

"For his father to have to hear his last moments, it's heartbreaking," said Rijos' aunt, Ashley Rosario. "This has destroyed my family completely."

Investigators quickly obtained and distributed an image of the suspect fleeing the scene and soon figured out he was allegedly responsible for more violence.

Eclipsing their sorrow is anger at politicians who failed them.

Police arrested 29-year-old Waldo Mejia the day after the stabbing and found the possible murder weapon. Instead of giving the family comfort, they were horrified to learn Mejia was described by police as a violent repeat offender with mental illness.

Five days before Rijos was killed, authorities believe Mejia stabbed a man on the subway.

Last November, surveillance video shows him stabbing a neighbor's Ring camera.

Mejia has also been arrested for allegedly setting a neighbor's home on fire and for two different gun possession charges. Yet, he was free to cross paths with an unsuspecting child.

"If they know he has mental illness, why did they throw him to the street?" Aponte said.

Mejia was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

On Monday, there was another rally for the victim.

A memorial basketball game is planned for Friday.

Mourners are demanding changes in bail reform so another innocent victim is not lost.

----------

