Family hopes 'Day of Fun' will save 7th grader's life, find kidney donor

Michelle Charlesworth speaks to the boy and his mom about the event.

Michelle Charlesworth speaks to the boy and his mom about the event.

Michelle Charlesworth speaks to the boy and his mom about the event.

Michelle Charlesworth speaks to the boy and his mom about the event.

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey family is throwing an event that they hope will raise money for a good cause and help save their son's life.

"Hello everybody, I'm doing pretty good today," said Omar Danso, 13-year-old kidney patient.

How in the world did this cool 13-year-old Omar, doing backflips through life, end up fighting for his life hospitalized with renal failure out of nowhere in December?

"I took him to urgent care and his blood pressure was high 170/90," said Jasmin Eversley-Danso, Omar's mother. "So the doctor said maybe let's take a urine sample because I think this might be something with his kidneys."

The urine sample that potentially ended up saving Omar's life cost $9.

Omar had just seen his pediatrician for his yearly a couple of months before and suddenly was in the emergency room.

"They realized his kidney function numbers were sky high - highest his doctor has seen had seen in his career as a nephrologist," Jasmin said.

Omar had to receive dialysis immediately doctors said to save his life, and that's something he's been doing for 10 to 12 hours overnight since then.

His mom, Jasmin has some advice:

"For any parents who see that their kid has high blood pressure, ask for a urine test!" she said.

She is also leaned in to the search for a life-saving kidney donor for her son with an event.

"Is this a search for a kidney donor or awareness or raising money for medical bills?" Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth asked.

"It's all of the above all of the above," Jasmin said.

"It's an event on the 26th. You can come run or walk a 5K because I can't," Omar said.

The event is in Piscataway.

"And there's going to be ice cream," Omar said. "I hope I see you there!"

Omar Danso's Day of Fun will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 26 at Riverside Park. A rain date is set for April 27.

ALSO READ | Mother says 2-year-old daughter was missing a braid when she picked her up from day care

Janice Yu has more on the incident at the day care in Ocean Township, New Jersey.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.