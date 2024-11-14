Family reunites with firefighters who helped deliver baby in Upper East Side apartment

UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- A mother couldn't make it to the hospital before the birth of her baby so with the help of firefighters, she gave birth from her couch on the Upper West Side.

Fortunately, she lives near a firehouse where her mother rushed over looking for help when she realized her daughter would be giving birth any minute.

Three firefighters stepped up to the plate to help her deliver her baby. Two weeks later, the family of four was reunited with the firefighters to say thank you.

It was a typical day at Engine 44 on East 75th Street but suddenly turned into a day firefighters will never forget.

"We were actually drilling behind the rig in the back of the firehouse when we heard a bang on the door. It turned out to be her mom who came and said my daughter's in labor," George Milosavljevic said.

Lissa Dunne lives in an apartment just across the street.

When she started having contractions, she knew she needed help right away.

"Immediately I realized the baby was coming before we could get out the door to go to the hospital," Dunne said.

Firefighters Jason, George, and Armando raced over to help.

"It was obvious she was having contractions we asked her how far apart they were. She said not very far, we asked her if it was her first kid, she said no. So we knew right then and there things were going to happen quick," Firefighter George said.

Just minutes later, her son was born.

"We made sure that as the baby was being born that the cord wasn't around the neck, that we were getting a good healthy cry," Captain Jason Wendell said.

All three of the firefighters who helped are fathers.

They said they know firsthand how nerve-wracking those first few moments after birth can be.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't anxious, but just hearing that first little cry, that was the best sound in the world," Firefighter George said.

"It was just so special what was a very nerve-racking situation. It could have gone many different ways having them there and being so calm make us feel so confident," Dunne said.

The Dunne family and the firefighters are not strangers.

Their two-year-old son Christopher comes by the firehouse often and loves saying hello to the firefighters.

The family of four and the fire company are separated by a street, and now they are even closer.

"It was actually a good feeling that we were taking care of one of our neighbors," Firefighter Armando Morales said.

"This is our family now. We have a family across the street that's also part of the firehouse family. That's incredibly special," Captain Wendell said.

"It's just so special to us, they played such an important role in one of the most important days in our family's life," Dunne said.

Little Barrett is doing well and was named in honor of a late police officer who was a friend of the family.

"We're just so, so grateful to them and will be for the rest of our lives," Dunne said.

