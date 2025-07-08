Soccer fans gather at MetLife Stadium to watch Chelsea vs. Fluminense amid heatwave

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Tuesday's sauna-like heat is less than ideal for soccer fans gathering to watch a semi-final matchup between Fluminense FC and Chelsea FC for the Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

MetLife Stadium is hosting two semifinal games, and the champions will be crowned after the final match on Sunday.

The National Weather Service put Bergen County under a heat advisory until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Eyewitness News spoke with fans who toughed the sweltering heat to support their teams.

"Hats, glasses, water in a bag, sunscreen, and a whole lot of fluids," Alex Lukovic suggested to his fellow fans.

"We'll be down in the concourse in a little bit, probably at halftime ... to try and protect from the heat," James Farthing shared his plan to take a break from the stands. "Should be a good game."

"It is a little tough because it's humid, it's not dry, but we can deal with it," Mitz Desouza explained.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.