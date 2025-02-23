24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Man fatally stabbed in the chest during fight in Far Rockaway, Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, February 23, 2025 2:40PM
Man fatally stabbed during fight in Queens
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Far Rockaway, Queens on Saturday evening.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed a man during a fight in Queens.

The deadly confrontation happened around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday along Beach 13th Street.

According to the NYPD, two men were fighting with a knife but fled the scene before officers arrived.

While canvassing nearby hospitals, police found a 33-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his chest at St. John's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are trying to determine what led up to the attack.

