1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting inside Brooklyn apartment

Raegan Medgie has the latest in Brooklyn.

Raegan Medgie has the latest in Brooklyn.

Raegan Medgie has the latest in Brooklyn.

Raegan Medgie has the latest in Brooklyn.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead and two others were hurt in a shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened inside a seventh-floor apartment in the Cypress Hills section Sunday night just before 11 p.m.

At least one person suffered a gunshot to the back and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say several shots were fired through a window.

A 66-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 60-year-old man was shot in the arm and abdomen.

They were both taken to Brookdale University Hospital and are expected to recover.

A witness told Eyewitness News they heard at least 12 shots being fired.

"I was on the sidewalk when the gunfire went through the windows and I felt glass on my head," they said.