24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting inside Brooklyn apartment

ByRaegan Medgie WABC logo
Monday, March 31, 2025 8:52AM
1 man dead, 2 hurt in Cypress Hills apartment shooting
Raegan Medgie has the latest in Brooklyn.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead and two others were hurt in a shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened inside a seventh-floor apartment in the Cypress Hills section Sunday night just before 11 p.m.

At least one person suffered a gunshot to the back and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say several shots were fired through a window.

A 66-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 60-year-old man was shot in the arm and abdomen.

They were both taken to Brookdale University Hospital and are expected to recover.

A witness told Eyewitness News they heard at least 12 shots being fired.

"I was on the sidewalk when the gunfire went through the windows and I felt glass on my head," they said.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW