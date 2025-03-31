1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting inside Brooklyn apartment

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead and two others were hurt in a shooting in Brooklyn.
It happened inside a seventh-floor apartment in the Cypress Hills section Sunday night just before 11 p.m.
At least one person suffered a gunshot to the back and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say several shots were fired through a window.
A 66-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 60-year-old man was shot in the arm and abdomen.
They were both taken to Brookdale University Hospital and are expected to recover.
A witness told Eyewitness News they heard at least 12 shots being fired.
"I was on the sidewalk when the gunfire went through the windows and I felt glass on my head," they said.