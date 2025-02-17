Teen charged after 17-year-old girl shot in head, killed in Queens home

HOLLISWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Police have charged a 16-year-old boy in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl in Queens over the weekend.
The incident happened at a home in the Holliswood section just after 5 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators say the boy was apparently playing with the gun when it went off, striking Deaza Barkley.
EMS rushed Barkley to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injury.
The 16-year-old is facing charges including manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police are still working to uncover who owned the gun used in the shooting.
