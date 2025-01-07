FBI uncovers 'additional criminal conduct' by Mayor Eric Adams, new court filing says

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The FBI has uncovered "additional criminal conduct" by New York Mayor Eric Adams, federal prosecutors said in a new court filing.

Adams has already pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment charging him with accepting luxury travel in exchange for political favors.

The disclosure of possible additional criminal conduct came in a court filing in which prosecutors opposed a defense request for additional information about the initial charges.

"Although the Indictment and discovery provide Adams with more than sufficient information as to his alleged co-conspirators and aiders and abettors, law enforcement has continued to identify additional individuals involved in Adams's conduct, and to uncover additional criminal conduct by Adams," the filing said.

Federal prosecutors did not elaborate but they have said in prior court hearings a superseding indictment is "likely" in the mayor's criminal case.

The mayor declined to comment and referred questions to his defense attorney, Alex Spiro.

"Even Ray Charles can see what's going on," the mayor said when asked. "I've said over and over again, I've done nothing wrong. Let the attorneys handle that. I have to run the city."

