FDNY captain on a mission to bring stolen trumpet back home

HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- An FDNY captain in the Bronx is on a mission to bring his stolen trumpet home.

Captain Anthony Holz keeps the city safe at night. Then, during the day, as a member of the ceremonial unit, he puts his heart into his trumpet to play at funerals, events, and September 11 anniversaries.

The music stopped last week. While Holz was busy taking care of the community in Highbridge, someone broke into his car and stole his trumpet.

The trumpet was purchased 25 years ago for $400 from his inspiring high school teacher. His teacher later passed away, but the music continued. Over the decades. Holz has brought so much joy and comfort to others.

Any musician will understand the emotional attachment a performer has with his instrument and Holz desperately wants his beloved trumpet back.

"I'm not angry or anything like that, not looking to get anybody in trouble or press any charges, but just would love to have that trumpet back," Holz says.

While the trumpet may be worth $2,000-$3,000, for the captain, it is not about the price tag. It is about breathing beauty into his treasured instrument.

