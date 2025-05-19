Man found guilty of stabbing FDNY EMS lieutenant to death in Queens in 2022

Peter Zisopoulos stabbed Alison Russo 20 times with knife in an unprovoked attack in September 2022.

Peter Zisopoulos stabbed Alison Russo 20 times with knife in an unprovoked attack in September 2022.

Peter Zisopoulos stabbed Alison Russo 20 times with knife in an unprovoked attack in September 2022.

Peter Zisopoulos stabbed Alison Russo 20 times with knife in an unprovoked attack in September 2022.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A man has been found guilty of stabbing an FDNY EMS lieutenant to death in Queens.

Peter Zisopoulos stabbed Alison Russo 20 times with knife in an unprovoked attack in September of 2022.

Police say he left his apartment building, walked up to Russo, shoved the 61-year-old to the ground and stabbed her just steps from the stationhouse.

It took a jury just an hour on Monday, to convict Zisopoulos of second-degree murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.

"I hope this conviction brings Alison's family, friends and coworkers solace as we continue to grieve her loss," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

He will be sentenced on June 30, and faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Russo, a 24-year veteran of the FDNY, was posthumously promoted to captain.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.