Fire destroys building in Brooklyn, spreads to neighboring homes

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are investigating a fire in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon that destroyed a building and left at least two firefighters with minor injuries.

The blaze broke out at a building at 922 Lafayette Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The fire is just a block away from Mayor Eric Adams' house.

When crews arrived to the home, they found heavy flames on all three floors of the building and it is now said to be a total loss.

FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Joe Duggan said firefighters were met with "very heavy fire conditions" and "debris and clutter in front of the building didn't help us."

At the time it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building, so they worked to extinguish the flames that spread to the buildings on either side of it.

One of those buildings is residential, but officials say there is minimal damage and people will be able to return.

However, that's not the case for the other building which has 16 units and two stores. That building sustained severe damage.

Two firefighters are also being checked out for minor injuries.

There were reports of someone possibly fleeing the area after the fire started. Fire officials couldn't confirm that but say fire marshals are investing now to figure out exactly what happened.

The following street closures are in effect:

Lewis Avenue from Greene Avenue to DeKalb Avenue

Lafayette Avenue from Marcus Garvey Boulevard to Stuyvesant Avenue

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.