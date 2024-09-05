FDNY runners proud to represent department for 5th Avenue Mile

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- It's one of the most iconic streets in one of the most famous cities in the world: Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

While it is normally packed with cars, cabs, tourists and traffic, on Sunday, the famous stretch will see crowds of a different kind for the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile.

Thousands of runners will race 20 blocks from the Metropolitan Museum of Art down to Grand Army Plaza. That includes Daniel Rosenbloom and Christian Vargas who are both dispatchers for the FDNY and members of the fire department's running team.

You could call it a brotherhood within the brotherhood.

"It's great, it brings you back, you're dealing with guys in the field and it's like a family," Rosenbloom said.

"I knew that I had to be a part of it. Just running with a bunch of guys and you get together - it's just the camaraderie," Vargas said.

Both have tackled multiple 5th Avenue Mile races and even New York City Marathons - but they view running a little differently.

Vargas is shooting for a sub-five-minute mile and Rosenbloom is just hoping to finish.

"It's short, it's over quick. Some of the guys I'll be running with, they'll be done and I'll still be a few minutes behind, but it's great and then you finish and they're there cheering for you, it's a cool thing," Rosenbloom said.

And a little friendly competition will help Rosenbloom cross that finish line.

This year there will be a separate heat just for the FDNY and the NYPD. Both are united in keeping our city safe - but make no mistake - the rivalry between the Bravest and the Finest is fierce.

"It just adds a whole other layer to running, gives you an extra motivation to run," Vargas said. "A few races have a trophy and we just want to take the trophy to the bar with us after every race."

"It's such a great rivalry, and it's a happy moment, especially when the fire department beats the police department," Rosenbloom said.

The race will also take place just days before the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. On that day, 343 members of the fire department were killed and hundreds more have lost their lives to 9/11-related cancers in the years since.

That day is always top of mind.

"I was a kid when it happened but it adds a great honor to be able to wear this shirt and run with these guys and represent the department," Vargas said.

The event will be televised live on WABC-TV and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and be available across the country on ESPN+.

The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile - the world's most iconic road mile race since 1981 - is one of 60 adult and youth races produced by NYRR.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN+ and this ABC station.

