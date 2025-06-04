Fire burns through 3-story building in Flatbush, FDNY securing lithium-ion batteries

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fire broke out in a three-story building in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.
The flames broke out inside the building on Church Avenue at East 31st Street in Flatbush just before 7 a.m.
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as firefighters worked to secure lithium-ion batteries.
The fire is said to have damaged Lenny's Pizza on the first floor, the two floors above as well as the roof.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
