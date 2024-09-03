Fire completely destroys apartment complex in Nanuet, Rockland County

Shannon Sohn has the latest on an apartment building destroyed by a fire. There are no injuries.

NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) -- A fire completely destroyed an apartment complex in Rockland County on Tuesday, leaving several families displaced.

The fire broke out at an Avalon Gardens apartment complex located at the intersection of Westerfield Lane and Richmond Lane in Nanuet.

The Clarkstown Police Department says one building was on fire, completely gutting eight units.

They say the fire in the building is nearly under control, but it appears an exterior gas fed fire is still burning.

No injuries were reported, but several families have been displaced as a result of the fire.

There's no word yet what caused the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

