Mets to take on Blue Jays at home opener at Citi Field

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a whole lot in store for fans, even though the New York Mets have started off their season with some ups and downs.

The Mets head into their home opener at Citi Field Friday to take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Friday will also feature the debut at Citi Field for the Mets' big off-season get, outfielder Juan Soto.

Soto will be spending the next 15 years at Citi Field after signing a record $765 million contract.

Mets fans are sure to give the 26-year-old quite an ovation, considering he's already proving to be a difference maker in the lineup.

The last time Citi Field's lights were on, they were taking on the Dodgers in game five of the National League Championship Series.

Although the team eventually lost the series to the now World Series champion Dodgers, the electricity at Citi Field that day should carry into Friday.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is excited for the energy Mets fans will bring to the stadium.

Whether you've made memories growing up at the former Shea Stadium or Citi Field, the Mets are back home.

The first pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 3:10 p.m., but the festivities kick off at noon with a block party.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke at a press conference about Major League Baseball's economic impact.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.