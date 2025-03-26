New York Yankees, Mets expected to generate over $900M during 2025-26 season

CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- The official start of the 2025 Major Baseball League season is just one day away, and in New York, both teams are expected to generate millions for the city.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is slated to hold his annual press conference outside of Yankee Stadium, where he is expected to discuss MLB's economic impact in the area.

This year, the New York Mets and Yankees are slated to generate $909 million.

As discussed in previous years, this stimulates local businesses, creates jobs and economic opportunity for New Yorkers across the city. Funds amassed during the baseball season also help drive the city's economic recovery.

The city bases this estimate on ticket prices and expected attendance.

The analysis accounts for direct impacts from visitor spending, including tickets, concessions, merchandise, transportation, and lodging.

It also accounts for stadium employee payrolls and indirect impacts from additional spending by stadium companies and employees.

