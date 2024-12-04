1 dead, several injured after fire breaks out at Edison senior living community: mayor

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is dead and several others are injured as firefighters battle a fire at a senior center in Edison, New Jersey, according to officials.

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi said Edison, South Brunswick and Metuchen fire departments are responding to the four-alarm fire at Menlo Manor, a senior living community located at 1061 Inman Ave.

He says crews are working on evacuating the building.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene, capturing footage of burnt out apartments, numerous busted windows and seniors being escorted to safety.

Mayor Joshi said one person was killed and several others were injured, including one person who is in critical condition.

The American Red Cross is also responding to the scene.

No further details have been provided.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.