Firefighter in grave condition after battling Brooklyn fire

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A firefighter is in grave condition after battling a two-alarm fire in Brooklyn on Sunday.

The unidentified firefighter suffered a medical episode and went into cardiac arrest.

More than 100 firefighters and EMTs responded to 1133 Lafayette Avenue in Bushwick as the fire spread to multiple floors.

Firefighters were on the roof of the building working to vent the flames from 50 feet in the air.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

