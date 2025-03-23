2 firefighters injured after flames tear through home on Staten Island

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two firefighters were injured after flames tore through a home on Staten Island.

The fire happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday at the home on Rosewood Place in Tompkinsville. It quickly went up to two alarms in four minutes.

The firefighters went to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is not clear how the fire began.

