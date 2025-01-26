Firefighters battle massive blaze in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least one person was injured after a fire broke out in a building in Brooklyn
It started on 335 Graham Avenue between Metropolitan Ave. and Devoe St. in Williamsburg around 10:30 p.m.
The building appears to have a pharmacy on the bottom floor and apartments on the upper floors.
There is no word on how the flames started.
The fire remains under investigation.
