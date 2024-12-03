Firefighters provide safety tips on properly decorating Christmas trees for Long Island residents

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- For many, the holidays are a time of joy and celebration, but they are also a time that can pose many serious fire risks.

Holiday lights, decorations and putting up Christmas trees could be hazardous if not properly assembled correctly.

That's why a group of firefighters on Long Island are making sure residents are aware of the dangers.

"Fire doesn't take a break," said Firefighters Museum and Education Center's Alana Petrocelli. "The most important thing we are stressing especially this holiday season is to have working smoke detectors."

Petrocelli and the group of firefighters on Tuesday provided a demonstration and a list of tips on how residents can stay safe with a tree in their homes.

They acknowledged it takes less than a minute for a dry tree to go up in flames, and that residents should avoid buying power strips that aren't approved by a nationally accredited lab and try not to overload them.

"Power strips are not meant for refrigerators, air conditioners or space heaters," added Nassau County Fire Marshall Chief Michael Uttaro. "These devices should be plugged directly into a wall."

A few of the other tips provided were when bringing the new tree home:

-Don't put it near any exits and at least three feet from any heat sources.

-Make sure the tree is cut two inches from the base of the trunk.

-Tree is watered daily.

-Be aware of fires that can start from lithium-ion batteries.

Back in August, a lithium-ion powered tool that wasn't even inside a Hicksville home still caused it to catch fire.

The worst outcome though -- fatalities. And authorities say there is plenty of room for New York state to improve.

So far this year, firefighters say 109 people have died in housefires here in New York. That number is the third highest fatality rate in the country.

In 2023, New York had the highest death rate in the country.

