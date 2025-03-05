4-year-old boy dies after possible fentanyl exposure inside Brooklyn shelter

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a child in Brooklyn.

A four-year-old boy was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center around 8 a.m. Monday after suffering a medical episode.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The boy and his parents were living at the Women in Need shelter on Glenwood Road in the Flatbush section.

Police returned to the shelter Monday evening after receiving information that the boy may have come in contact with fentanyl.

They were able to recover drug paraphernalia from the scene.

Representatives for the shelter released a statement saying, in part, "we are working closely with the NYPD to support their ongoing investigation. We remain committed as ever to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all families that call a WIN shelter home."

Meanwhile, no charges have been filed as the parents of the four-year-old boy are being questioned by police.

