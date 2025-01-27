24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Search for suspect after 70-year-old man shot in shoulder in Brooklyn

WABC logo
Monday, January 27, 2025 8:31PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a 70-year-old man was shot in the shoulder in Brooklyn.

It happened Monday afternoon near Bedford Avenue and Martense Street.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County where he is expected to be OK.

It was not yet clear what led to the shooting, but the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

----------


* More Brooklyn news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW