Search for suspect after 70-year-old man shot in shoulder in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a 70-year-old man was shot in the shoulder in Brooklyn.

It happened Monday afternoon near Bedford Avenue and Martense Street.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County where he is expected to be OK.

It was not yet clear what led to the shooting, but the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

