Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan reflect on the fresh, grounded approach of Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*'

The stars of Marvel's "Thunderbolts*" open up about the emotional edge that brings a fresh take on the superhero formula

LOS ANGELES -- The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to introduce a new team of unlikely heroes, and the stars of "Thunderbolts*" share why this entry feels different from anything Marvel has done before.

In "Thunderbolts*," familiar faces Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, and Hannah John-Kamen return for a team-up that leans more into grit, realism, and emotional nuance.

Though Marvel is known for slick CGI spectacle, the cast and crew say "Thunderbolts*" embraces a more grounded, scrappier tone with its practical effects and character-driven action.

Speaking to On The Red Carpet, Sebastian Stan joked that he told the director, "There wasn't enough!" when it came to the action.

Wyatt Russell explained the film's raw intensity, saying, "The violence comes from the fact that they're all misfits. We come from a place of anger and feeling like we don't really belong."

He added, "Normally, you don't see superheroes fight angry; they fight responsibly. We fight angry because there's nothing left to lose."

Florence Pugh, back as Yelena Belova, emphasized how personal the team's individual struggles drive the story.

"I think they're all desperate," she said. "They're really clinging on. Even their fighting styles, their arguing, it all feels like they're on the brink of a breakdown. Everyone's on a boiling point of who's going to snap first."

Marvel newcomer Lewis Pullman also spoke about the film's more human storytelling, explaining how his character, "Bob's" internal conflict helped him connect with the narrative.

"In some ways, I connected with the more human side of my character," he said. "That was my jumping-off point into the bigger, more fantastical parts of the story."

Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*" releases in theaters May 2.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC Station.