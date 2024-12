At least 14 transported to hospitals after two airboats collide in Collier County, Florida

18 people were hurt after two airboats collided in Collier County, Florida, local authorities said.

At least 14 people have been transported to local hospitals.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that two airboats, one with 20 people on board and the other with 13 on board, collided near Ochopee, Florida at about 3:15 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.