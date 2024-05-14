8 dead, roughly 40 taken to hospitals after Florida crash involving bus carrying farm workers

MARION COUNTY, Fla. -- At least eight people have died and about 40 were taken to hospitals in a "severe" crash in Florida, local officials said Tuesday morning.

The crash took place about 6:35 a.m. local time on SR 40 in Marion County, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said.

It involved a bus transporting over 50 farm workers and a Ford Ranger truck.

The two vehicles sideswiped each other, but it was not immediately clear why, officials said.

The bus left the road and crashed through a fence before rolling over.

West Highway 40 is closed in the area, and will be for most of the day, officials said. A detour is in place.

Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene investigating.

Marion County is about 30 miles south of Gainesville, Florida.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.