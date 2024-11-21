The deputies involved in the Palm Beach County crash were riding motorcycles, according to ABC affiliate WPBF.

2 deputies killed, 1 critically injured in 'horrific' crash in Florida, sheriff's office says

Two deputies are dead and a third is in critical condition following a "horrific crash" in Florida, authorities said.

The incident, which occurred Thursday morning on Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County, involved three deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff's office confirmed.

A procession of law enforcement officers from across South Florida escorted the deceased deputies to the county medical examiner's officer, WPBF reported.

Courtesy: WPBF

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw held a press briefing at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday to provide more information on the incident.

"Sheriff Ric Bradshaw will address the community as we navigate this heartbreaking situation," the sheriff's office said in a statement on X. "Please keep our PBSO family in your thoughts and prayers during this devastating time."

Florida Sen. Rick Scott said he has spoken to Bradshaw in the wake of the crash.

"Our brave men and women in uniform willingly put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, but devastating news like this never ceases to catch us off guard," Scott said in a statement on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.