Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum star in moon landing rom-com 'Fly Me to the Moon'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Houston, we have a rom-com!

"Fly Me to the Moon" made its world premiere in New York City. It stars Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson.

Johansson produces and stars as Kelly Jones, a marketing specialist brought in to sell the moon landing -- putting her at odds with NASA launch director Cole Davis, played by Tatum.

Set during the 1960s Space Race, this movie from director Greg Berlanti is a fictional story based on a famous conspiracy theory that the moon landing received a little Hollywood treatment.

The film is set against the backdrop of the historic Apollo 11 mission -- with a twist.

"It's not a movie they make anymore," Tatum said. "It is a romantic comedy, but it also is set in a big event... in our history - to be able to go to the moon, and to have these two people fall in love is something we don't really see."

Johansson pulls double duty as producer and star -- a savvy advertising executive tasked with convincing Americans the Apollo moon mission is worth the price tag. She was asked what is is about the industry that keeps her going.

"I think having a passion for what you do keeps you going when work is hard, and times are tough - I really love my job now more than I ever did," Johansson said.

It's Tatum and Harrelson's second collaboration after 2007's 'Battle in Seattle.'

"Woody... it's my second movie with Woody - I still don't know - you never know what he's gonna do in a scene, he'll do a take...he's just so fun," Tatum reflected.

Johansson was asked what she wants everyone to know about the movie.

"I hope this film is a breath of fresh air this summer for people looking for something original. It's fun, and hopeful and there's something for everyone," Johansson said.

"Fly Me to the Moon" launches into theaters Friday.

