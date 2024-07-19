Flying amid CrowdStrike outage: What to expect next and tips to navigate travel chaos

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has tips for travelers dealing with flight cancellations during the global IT outage.

Friday's wave of global IT outages, which affected CrowdStrike customers who use Windows products, has led to more than 1,100 flight cancelations and hundreds of delays in the U.S., leaving travelers to navigate uncharted next steps as major airlines deploy workarounds and slowly come back online.

With interim efforts underway at American Airlines, United and Delta, Nick Ewen, a travel expert and senior editorial director of The Points Guy, told ABC News that there's a potential lengthier domino effect as they get back to fully operational.

"There may be knock-on effects with the impacted airlines throughout the day and even into the weekend," he said. "This is because planes and crew members get stranded when a flight is cancelled, and if that plane and/or crew are scheduled to operate two more flights later in the day, and then another four the next day, all of those are at risk of being disrupted."

Tips to navigate flight, travel delays and reimbursements this weekend amid CrowdStrike outages

For anyone traveling this weekend, Ewen suggested people "make sure they're proactively keeping an eye on their flights to learn about delays or cancellations as soon as possible."

"Download your airline's app, which may allow you to track where your inbound plane is coming from. If not, an app like FlightRadar24 allows you to see the registration number of the plane scheduled to operate your flight," he said. "If you're waiting to depart from New York in two hours and your plane is still sitting in Texas, you're not leaving on time -- even if the airline's system is saying your flight is on schedule."

For anyone experiencing significant delays, especially if it forces travelers to stay overnight at an airport, Ewen said to "inquire with your airline about hotel and food vouchers."

"If they are unable -- or unwilling -- to provide them, investigate any trip delay protection you may have on the credit card you used for the flight," he added. "In some cases, you may be eligible for reimbursement for extra expenses incurred -- though you'd still need to submit a claim with the benefits provider. So save your receipts."

Airline refund rules explained amid CrowdStrike outages

Tomasz Pawliszyn, CEO of AirHelp, a claims management company, echoed Ewen's advice for travelers to retain receipts for any incurred expenses during the delays, telling ABC News "it's crucial for passengers to understand their rights and know their options during disruptions."

"Although this incident is beyond the control of airlines and airports, passengers still have certain rights under U.S. Department of Transportation regulations," he said. "The passengers are entitled to assistance from the airline. This can include rebooking on the next available flight and, in some cases, meal vouchers and accommodation if the delay extends overnight."

Pawliszyn said that later this year, there will be some updated rules in place.

"The new refund rules apply when the airline has rescheduled the flight for either an earlier or later time with a margin of 3-4 hours, depending on whether it is a domestic or international flight," he explained. "When this happens, if the passenger rejects the reschedule, the passenger has a right to obtain a cash refund as opposed to a voucher. "

He added that the new rules "will not apply until after the summer."