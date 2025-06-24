Food Bank for New York City fighting food insecurity for kids during summer break

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- Food insecurity is an issue that impacts more than a million people in New York City, including hundreds of thousands of kids.

It's a bigger problem during the summer when school is out.

The Food Bank for New York City has been helping out for decades.

They support pantries and programs throughout the five boroughs that provide food and resources throughout the summer.

Fresh produce is a huge part of that support. The produce comes from the organization's 90,000 square ft Food Distribution Center in Hunts Point.

In fact, fresh produce comprises more than one third of their distribution volume.

Nearly 1 in 4 (24.2%), or nearly 422,000 children under 18 in New York City live in households that are food insecure.

In the Bronx, it's more than 1 in 3 children in the Bronx are currently facing food insecurity.

1.3 million New Yorkers consider themselves food insecure.

Year-to-date Food Bank for NYC has distributed100 million pounds of food.

For more information on how you can help, visit: https://www.foodbanknyc.org/

Sam Champion and Joelle Garguilo report from Hunts Point.

