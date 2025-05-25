NYPD releases new images of suspect wanted for fatal shooting of innocent bystander in Fordham

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released new images of the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting that killed an innocent bystander and injured another in the Bronx.

The fatal shooting happened just before 7 p.m. last Sunday on East 188th Street in Fordham.

According to the NYPD, Kevin Jennings, 57, was walking when the suspect open fired multiple times, striking him in the head. He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 34-year-old mother on her way to the supermarket was also injured during the shooting. She has since returned home and is recovering with part of the bullet still lodged in her leg.

"Imagine just going to the grocery store and getting hit?" the mother told Eyewitness News.

Sonia Rincon spoke to the victim who was struck by a stray bullet.

The mother said she didn't hear the argument a block away that was captured on surveillance video and which led to the gunfire near a park on Webster Avenue. Officials said the two victims were not the intended targets of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

