Authorities shut down illegal pot shop in Queens, seize 30+ pounds of marijuana and more

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities have shuttered a shop in Queens accused of selling marijuana without a license, and other items like brace knuckles, just blocks from a public park and junior high school.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said more than 30 pounds of marijuana, worth a street value of about $38,200, and hundreds of packaged cannabis products, including vapes, pre-rolls and edibles, were confiscated from The Smoke House, located at 103-17 Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills, during a raid on Friday, Jan. 10.

More than $4,700 in cash and brass knuckles were also recovered.

According to the investigation, Katz said surveillance operations revealed the ongoing illegal sale of cannabis and related products through a roll-down steel gate at the location.

Around 8 p.m. every night, the store's gates would open, and customers would enter to purchase the illegal products.

"These illicit dispensaries not only evade tax obligations but also jeopardize the livelihood of licensed sellers who adhere to safety and compliance standards," Katz said. "My office will continue to ensure public safety and compliance across the borough."

Authorities say 272 illegal smoke shops in Queens have been padlocked since July of 2024.

