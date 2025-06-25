Former Jets defensive great Gerry Philbin dies at age 83

Former New York Jets defensive end Gerry Philbin, a ferocious pass rusher who played an integral role in their 1968 Super Bowl championship season, has died at age 83, his family confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

The cause of death was dementia, his family said.

Philbin was only 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, but he was a dominant defender in the 1960s, as he was twice selected to the All-AFL team. He was named to the all-time AFL team and was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor in 2011.

Sacks didn't become an official statistic until 1982, but Philbin unofficially recorded 64.5 sacks, fourth most in Jets history, according to team records. He registered double-digit sacks in four straight seasons, including 19 in 1968, according to the team.

"Gerry was a born leader," former teammate John Schmitt said in a phone interview. "He was one of four or five true leaders on our Super Bowl team. He was damn tough, and he was an all-world player."

Schmitt recalled a funny incident from the 1968 season. A week after Joe Namath threw five interceptions in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, Philbin delivered a not-so-subtle zinger to the star quarterback: "Hey, Joe, we're wearing green this week."

"Joe just about dropped to his knees, he was laughing so hard," Schmitt said. Namath has shared the anecdote many times in interviews over the years.

Philbin, who grew up in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, starred at the University of Buffalo. He was the Jets' third-round choice in the 1964 AFL draft. He also was theDetroit Lions' third-round pick in the NFL draft.

He opted to play in the fledgling AFL and wound up playing 110 games over nine seasons. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1973 and wrapped up his playing career in 1974 with the New York Stars of the short-lived World Football League.

Former Jets coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan, whose father, Buddy, was an assistant coach on the Jets' Super Bowl team, considered Philbin one of his favorite players. He kept a photo of Philbin in his office at the Jets' facility.