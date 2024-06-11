Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo testifies about handling of COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABC) -- Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo testified on Capitol Hill Tuesday before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The members pressed Cuomo about his response to the pandemic, specifically about how he and his administration handled nursing homes as the coronavirus ravaged the state.

Cuomo was of course the governor when the pandemic hit New York.

New York was hit first and worst, and Cuomo says he followed guidelines set forth by the federal government.

Some of those guidelines allowed for patients who tested positive for COVID-19 to be returned to nursing homes, a decision that faced backlash when some nursing home residents died from the virus.

But since then, there have been several federal investigations into how New York responded, and all have exonerated the state.

And Cuomo says in 2020, New York was 39th in the nation for pro rata nursing home deaths, even though New York was the epicenter of the pandemic.

