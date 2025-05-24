Former NYCT President Andy Byford tapped by Trump admin. to oversee Penn Station redevelopment

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Trump administration has tapped the former head of the New York City Transit system to oversee the federal rebuilding of Penn Station.

Former NYCT President Andy Byford will reportedly lead the Penn Station redevelopment plans after the Trump administration took over $7 billion makeover project in April.

Byford began his tenure as NYCT President in 2018, after previously serving as the CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission, a position he held for five years. He came to the MTA at a time when the subways were dealing with mounting delays, money issues and questions about mismanagement.

In January of 2020, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that Byford would be stepping down from his role after two years on the job.

In a statement on Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she spoke with President Donald Trump last weekend about the path forward for Penn Station, including Byford's appointment.

"I'm very pleased to be working with the newly-appointed Andy Byford, who has a distinguished career in transit and infrastructure, and hope he is able to use these skills to deliver a beautiful, on-time, federally funded Penn Station renovation that New Yorkers can be proud of," said Hochul in the statement. "As I said weeks ago, I am grateful to see the federal government taking full control over Penn Station renovations - allowing us to redeploy $1.2 billion in State funds that had previously been allocated toward this project."

Last month, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told the MTA that the Federal Railroad Administration will replace the agency with Amtrak, the owner of Penn Station.

"The MTA's history of inefficiency, waste, and mismanagement also meant that a new approach is needed. By putting taxpayers first, we're ensuring every dollar is spent wisely to create a transit hub all Americans can take pride in," Duffy said.

At the time, Hochul called the federal takeover of the project a win, as state plans to renovate have been slowed since first proposed in 2023.

Lindsay Tuchman has more on the Trump administration's takeover of the $7 billion renovation project.

