Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized after developing fever

WASHINGTON -- Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital on Monday after developing a fever, according to his deputy chief of staff.

Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center in the afternoon for testing and observation.

In a statement, his deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, said Clinton "remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving."

No further details have been revealed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.