Former President Joe Biden to attend Juneteenth celebration at historic church in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas -- Former President Joe Biden will be attending a Juneteenth celebration at a historic African Methodist Episcopal Church in Galveston, Texas, on Thursday.

Sources told ABC13 that the former Democratic president's plans were confirmed.

In 2021, Biden signed legislation that established Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The day marks the end of slavery by commemorating June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston.

The event will be held at the Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Galveston.

The church, often referred to as the "Mother Church of Texas," was where enslaved people gathered to worship.

That church, the first and oldest operating AME church in the state, is one of the locations where an order announcing the end of slavery in Texas was announced on that day in 1865, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

Reedy holds a Juneteenth celebration each year, where people pack the church to learn about the history behind the holiday.

"We have the Buffalo Soldiers come and they participate and read the proclamation, and we ring the bell. We say, 'Freedom. Freedom.' And then on our way back, we sing the songs that our ancestors sang on that way. 'Oh freedom, oh freedom,' you know? And so, I can't really describe it because it's a feeling. It's, as the young people would say, it's a 'vibe' on that day," Reedy Church Rev. Lernette Patterson said.

This will be Biden's first visit to Galveston since signing the bill that made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.

The Associated Press and Seun Min Kim contributed to this report.

