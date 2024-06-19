Free events for summer and Juneteenth in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- 159 years ago, Union General and native New Yorker Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas.
With him was the news that a quarter of a million slaves in Texas had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation two years prior.
The day became known as Juneteenth and symbolizes the battle against oppression.
In 2020, it became a New York State holiday.
In 2021, it was finally recognized as a federal holiday.
Wednesday night, the Empire State Building will shine its lights in red, black, and green, while events marking Juneteenth are taking place across New York City.
The city wants you to know that there's a list of cultural events happening throughout the summer for New Yorkers to come and enjoy for free!
